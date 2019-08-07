Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Designated for assignment

Holland was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Holland was removed from the closer's role at the end of July, and since then he's allowed five runs while posting a 1:3 K:BB across 2.1 innings. As such, the Diamondbacks decided to part ways with the veteran right-hander, who owns an unsightly 9.00 ERA, 1.93 WHIP and 13:14 K:BB over his past 19 appearances (15 innings). Holland has plenty of experience as a high-leverage reliever, so he could draw some interest on waivers despite his recent struggles.