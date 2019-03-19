Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Diminished velocity

Holland's fastball velocity has mostly been in the upper-80s this spring, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

During his outing Saturday, Holland reached 91.2 mph and averaged 90.3, so maybe it's a case of underwhelming velocity in spring training before kicking it up for the regular season. He averaged 93.4 mph last season. "Knowing what he's been through and how he prepares himself for spring training, I think it's of minimal concern right now," manager Torey Lovullo said. "I think it's one of those situations where we may see it creep up piece by piece and outing by outing." Holland, the longtime closer who is competing for that role with Archie Bradley, has a 12.27 ERA over four Cactus League outings.