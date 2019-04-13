Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Gets work in loss

Holland walked one and struck out two over a scoreless inning in a non-save situation in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Padres.

Holland hadn't pitched in six days, so it was time to get him some work regardless of the situation. For the second straight outing, his fastball lived at 92-93 mph, so it seems the issue of diminished velocity that cropped up in spring training is no longer of concern. Arizona's closer has allowed one hit and one walk while striking out six over four scoreless innings.