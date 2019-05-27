Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Goes 23 days between saves

Holland closed out the Giants on Sunday, retiring both batters faced to earn his ninth save in a 6-2 win.

Matt Andriese allowed a pair of baserunners in the ninth inning, setting up a save situation for Holland. It was Holland's first save opportunity since May 8 when he blew a game against the Rays, and his first successful save conversion in 23 days (May 3).

More News
Our Latest Stories