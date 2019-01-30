Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Lands deal with Arizona
Holland agreed to a one-year deal with the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
Per Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com, Holland will receive $3.5 million in the deal, as well as a potential $3.5 million more in incentives. The right-hander spent 2018 with the Cardinals and Nationals, seeing very different results at each stop. Holland struggled mightily in St. Louis, compiling a 7.92 ERA along with a 22:22 K:BB in 25 frames. However, he bounced back later in the season with Washington, posting a strong 0.84 ERA with a 25:10 K:BB in 21.1 innings. Holland will likely have a chance to step into a late-inning bullpen role, though a setup role seems to be the most likely scenario with Archie Bradley presumably the frontrunner for initial closing duties.
