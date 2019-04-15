Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Logs scoreless inning

Holland struck out two over a scoreless inning in a non-save situation Sunday in an 8-4 win over the Padres.

Holland had a stretch of inactivity before pitching in two of the last three games, both times in non-save situations. With the team's off day Monday, Holland should be ready to pitch Tuesday when the Diamondbacks play in Atlanta.

More News
Our Latest Stories