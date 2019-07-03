Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Loses control in loss to Dodgers

Holland (1-1) took the loss against the Dodgers on Tuesday, pitching 0.2 innings and giving up two runs on four walks.

Summoned in the ninth inning to protect a one-run lead, Holland appeared to be in command after retiring the first two batters he faced. His outing suddenly unraveled, however, after he inexplicably walked the next four batters to force in the tying run. He was then pulled from the game and forced to watch his replacement walk yet another batter to hand the Dodgers a win. Though he has been mostly effective in the closer role this season, converting 12 of 15 save opportunities while posting a 2.93 ERA, Holland's wildness figured to catch up to him eventually -- he has now issued 17 walks in 27.2 innings of work.