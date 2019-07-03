Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Loses control in loss to Dodgers
Holland (1-1) took the loss against the Dodgers on Tuesday, pitching 0.2 innings and giving up two runs on four walks.
Summoned in the ninth inning to protect a one-run lead, Holland appeared to be in command after retiring the first two batters he faced. His outing suddenly unraveled, however, after he inexplicably walked the next four batters to force in the tying run. He was then pulled from the game and forced to watch his replacement walk yet another batter to hand the Dodgers a win. Though he has been mostly effective in the closer role this season, converting 12 of 15 save opportunities while posting a 2.93 ERA, Holland's wildness figured to catch up to him eventually -- he has now issued 17 walks in 27.2 innings of work.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Barely closes out Giants•
-
Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Picks up 11th save•
-
Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Blows save versus Rockies•
-
Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Nails down 10th save•
-
Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Goes 23 days between saves•
-
Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Blows first save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...
-
Ranking Cease with other SP call-ups
Dylan Cease is set for his MLB debut as the latest pitching prospect to get the call, with...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...