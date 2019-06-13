Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Nails down 10th save
Holland struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his 10th save of the season in a 2-0 win over the Phillies.
The veteran closer continues to get the job done. Holland has been scored upon only once in his last nine appearances, and he now sports a 1.99 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 29:10 K:BB through 22.2 innings while blowing only one save chance all year.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Goes 23 days between saves•
-
Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Blows first save•
-
Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Records eighth save•
-
Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Secures another save•
-
Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Notches sixth save•
-
Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Nails down fifth save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...