Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Nails down 10th save

Holland struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his 10th save of the season in a 2-0 win over the Phillies.

The veteran closer continues to get the job done. Holland has been scored upon only once in his last nine appearances, and he now sports a 1.99 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 29:10 K:BB through 22.2 innings while blowing only one save chance all year.