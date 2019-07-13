Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Nails down 15th save
Holland walked one and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his 15th save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Cardinals.
Facing the team he began last season with, Holland issued a two-out walk to Matt Wieters before fanning Kolten Wong to end things. The veteran closer stumbled into the All-Star break having been scored upon in four of his last five appearances, but Holland still sports a respectable 3.19 ERA and 37:18 K:BB through 31 innings on the year.
