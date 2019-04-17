Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Nails down third save
Holland walked one and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his third save of the season in a 9-6 win over Atlanta.
While he hasn't had a lot of save chances yet for the 8-9 D-backs, Holland has yet to blow one. In fact, the 33-year-old has yet to allow a run in six innings, posting an impressive 9:1 K:BB. His average fastball velocity has fallen below 93 mph for the first time in his career and it seems only a matter of time before things go south for the right-hander, but at least for now he's building up a little job security as Arizona's closer.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
-
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...
-
Bullpen: Minter, Jeffress for saves?
Might the Brewers and Braves be close to settling on full-time closers? Scott White looks at...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...