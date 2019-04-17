Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Nails down third save

Holland walked one and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his third save of the season in a 9-6 win over Atlanta.

While he hasn't had a lot of save chances yet for the 8-9 D-backs, Holland has yet to blow one. In fact, the 33-year-old has yet to allow a run in six innings, posting an impressive 9:1 K:BB. His average fastball velocity has fallen below 93 mph for the first time in his career and it seems only a matter of time before things go south for the right-hander, but at least for now he's building up a little job security as Arizona's closer.