Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: No update on role

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo has not made a decision about Holland staying on as the team's closer, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Lovullo said he and his staff were going to discuss Holland's status following a blown save Friday -- his third in July -- but he opted to give Holland the day off Saturday before deciding on Sunday whether to make a change at closer. "I had a brief conversation with (Holland)," Lovullo said. "I just told him I'm going to give him the day off. ... I just thought to let him recharge his batteries and build a little momentum from a mental standpoint. And we'll figure it out tomorrow." Arizona did not need a closer Saturday in a 9-2 win over Miami. Over Holland's last 10 outings, he's allowed seven earned runs on nine hits (two home runs) and eight walks in 7.1 innings.