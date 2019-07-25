Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Not believed to be injured

Holland was lifted from a save chance Wednesday but manager Torey Lovullo said afterward that Holland did not appear to be hurt, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

After walking the first two batters he faced in the ninth inning, Holland was pulled in favor of Yoan Lopez, who went on to nail down the win for Arizona. Lovullo later acknowledged that Holland's command was off and his velocity was down, but the Diamondbacks seem confident that it was just an off night and not something health-related. While Holland appeared to be on the verge of losing his job in early July, he bounced back and was 5-for-5 in save chances with a 1.80 ERA in his last five appearances prior to Wednesday.