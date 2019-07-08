Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Notches 14th save
Holland earned a three-out save against Colorado on Sunday, giving up a solo home run and striking out one batter.
Holland inherited a three-run lead and quickly served up a home run to Trevor Story leading off the ninth inning. He avoided further damage, however, and emerged with his 14th save after striking out Ian Desmond to end the game. Holland has been anything but steady of late, blowing three of his last seven save opportunities and allowing six runs over 5.1 innings in those appearances, but appears to have manager Torey Lovullo's trust as Arizona's best option to close games entering the break.
