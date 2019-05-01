Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Notches sixth save

Holland struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his sixth save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Yankees.

The veteran closer fired eight of nine pitches for strikes in breezing through the ninth. Holland has yet to allow a run this season, much less blow a save, and his 15:4 K:BB through 10 innings is even more remarkable considering his career-low 92.4 mph average fastball.