Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Notches sixth save
Holland struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his sixth save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Yankees.
The veteran closer fired eight of nine pitches for strikes in breezing through the ninth. Holland has yet to allow a run this season, much less blow a save, and his 15:4 K:BB through 10 innings is even more remarkable considering his career-low 92.4 mph average fastball.
