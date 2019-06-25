Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Picks up 11th save
Holland picked up a one-out save against the Dodgers on Monday, striking out the only batter he faced to close out Arizona's 8-5 victory.
It was a milestone moment for the veteran right-hander, as he entered the game with two outs in the ninth inning and struck out Russell Martin to pick up his 11th save of the season and 200th of his career. Holland has a 2.16 ERA, a 1.00 WHIP and a 30:12 K:BB over 25 innings and remains the top ninth-inning option in Arizona's bullpen.
