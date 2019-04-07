Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Picks up first win

Holland (1-0) struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his first win of the season in a 5-4 victory over the Red Sox.

Carson Kelly's walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth put Holland in the win column. The veteran closer has been surprisingly effective so far, posting a 0.00 ERA and 4:0 K:BB through three innings, and he showed better velocity Saturday, sitting 92-93 mph with his fastball.