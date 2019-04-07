Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Picks up first win
Holland (1-0) struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his first win of the season in a 5-4 victory over the Red Sox.
Carson Kelly's walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth put Holland in the win column. The veteran closer has been surprisingly effective so far, posting a 0.00 ERA and 4:0 K:BB through three innings, and he showed better velocity Saturday, sitting 92-93 mph with his fastball.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Posts second save•
-
Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Closes out marathon win•
-
Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Wins closer battle•
-
Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Diminished velocity•
-
Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Throws on back field•
-
Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Serves up long ball•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...