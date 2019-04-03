Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Posts second save
Holland allowed one hit and struck out one with no walks to record his second save of the season in an 8-5 victory against the Padres on Tuesday.
The 33-year-old had to win the closer role in spring training, but he's looked strong in the role early this season. Holland is 2-for-2 with three strikeouts, one walk and no hits allowed in two frames. The Diamondbacks aren't expected to win as many games as last season, but Holland is showing signs that he's going to be a quality fantasy closer in 2019.
