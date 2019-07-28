Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Pulled from closer's role
Manager Torey Lovullo said Holland is being removed from the closer's role, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Holland allowed two runs and recorded only one out in Friday's blown save, and the Diamondbacks' skipper is deciding to look elsewhere for the ninth inning after taking a day to consider his options. Holland had a strong start to the season with a 1.31 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in his first 21 outings, but in his last 16 appearances he's allowed 10 runs and is 8-for-12 in save opportunities. It could be a temporary demotion if the veteran right-hander gets back on track in a lower-leverage role. Yoan Lopez, Archie Bradley and Yoshihisa Hirano are all options to see closing chances in his place, though Lovullo indicated he'll may play matchups for now.
