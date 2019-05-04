Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Records eighth save
Holland picked up the save against the Rockies on Friday, giving up one earned run on one hit over his one inning of work to lock down a 10-9 victory for the Diamondbacks. He had two strikeouts and two walks.
It wasn't completely smooth sailing for Holland, but he managed to work around a pair of walks, a hit and an earned run to bag his eighth save in as many opportunities to start the season. While this wasn't his sharpest outing, the 33-year-old is off to an excellent start, with a 0.75 ERA, a 0.83 WHIP and 17 strikeouts over 12 innings, and he's got a firm grasp on the role as the primary closer option in the Arizona bullpen.
