Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Records fourth save
Holland allowed one hit and struck out two in a scoreless inning of work to record his fourth save of the season Wednesday against the Braves.
Holland was called upon to maintain a one-run lead in the tenth inning and had little trouble doing so. He now has four saves on the season and appears entrenched in the closer role. After racking up 12 strikeouts and allowing just two hits and two walks in his first seven innings of work, he doesn't appear to be in any danger of losing the job.
