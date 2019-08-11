Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Released by Diamondbacks
The Diamondbacks released Holland on Sunday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Holland was designated for assignment on Aug. 7. Arizona's one-time closer -- he was removed from that role in late July -- becomes a free agent. He could resurface as a high-leverage reliever in a contender's bullpen.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Designated for assignment•
-
Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Shelled in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Pulled from closer's role•
-
Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: No update on role•
-
Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Role to be discussed•
-
Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Blows fifth save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...