Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Remains closer, for now
Manager Torey Lovullo said Friday that he's going to stick with Holland as his closer, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
The skipper believes Holland is good at putting poor performances behind him, so he's not going to move away from the veteran after back-to-back blown saves. This vote of confidence is nice, but Holland's leash is undoubtedly shorter and another blown save or two in the near future could result in a role change. Yoshihisa Hirano, Yoan Lopez and Andrew Chafin are the top candidates to step in if Holland is eventually relieved of the job.
