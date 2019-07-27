Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Role to be discussed

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said his staff will discuss Holland's role after the closer blew his third save during the month of July on Friday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Holland walked a batter and gave up two hits leading to two runs in Miami's walkoff win. As it is, with the Diamondbacks treading water at 52-52 and looking like a dealer at the trade deadline, Holland's role as a closer is already tenuous. His recent performance only adds to the notion that Arizona is considering replacement options. Yoshihisa Hirano and fellow right-hander Yoan Lopez would seem to be the most logical candidates to replace Holland.