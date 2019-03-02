Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Scuffles in spring debut

Holland allowed three runs on two hits and one walk while striking out one and recording two outs Friday against the Cubs.

It wasn't the sharpest debut for Holland. After getting the leadoff man to ground out, the veteran reliever allowed a single and a walk before serving up a three-run homer to Mark Zagunis. He responded by striking out Johnny Field, giving way to Miguel Aguilar afterwards. It's still early, but Holland will need to turn things around if he wants to challenge Archie Bradley for the team's vacant closer role this spring.