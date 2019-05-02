Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Secures another save

Holland earned his seventh by issuing one walk in a scoreless ninth inning to close out Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Yankees.

Holland now has saves in back-to-back games against the Yankees without allowing a hit. The 33-year-old has been perfect thus far in 2019 with a 0.64 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB through 11 scoreless innings, and is 7-for-7 in in save opportunities.