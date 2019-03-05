Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Serves up long ball
Holland allowed a home run in Monday's game against the Reds.
Holland served up his second homer in as many outings, this one against Matt Kemp, who deposited an 88 mph fastball into the seats in left. The veteran reliever's fastball sat in the 88-89 mph range for the second straight appearance, per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic, which isn't a good sign for his chances to challenge Archie Bradley to become the closer.
