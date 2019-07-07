Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Shaky in 13th save

Holland allowed two hits and struck out one but locked down his 13th save in a 4-2 win over the Rockies on Saturday.

Holland had blown saves in his previous two outings entering Saturday's contest, but he was able to protect a two-run lead this time. He's converted 13-of-17 save chances this year, pitching to a 3.10 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 29 innings. Holland is likely not out of the woods yet, but he's still seen as the Diamondbacks' closer going forward despite his recent struggles.