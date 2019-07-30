Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Shelled in loss

Holland allowed four runs on three hits and one walk over a third of an inning in Monday's 11-6 loss to the Marlins.

Holland walked the first batter before giving up three straight hits followed by a sacrifice fly. This was his first outing since losing the closer's role. He entered with the Diamondbacks down by three runs in the seventh inning, which gives an indication of manager Torey Lovullo's confidence in Holland.