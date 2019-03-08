Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Throws on back field

Holland made an appearance in a back-field game Thursday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Holland, who is battling Archie Bradley for the closer's job, has been roughed up in two spring outings (21.60 ERA), but he got a positive review following Thursday's appearance. "The fastball command was a little bit better than it was the last time," manager Torey Lovullo said. "The secondary stuff was extremely sharp. I got a chance to cross paths with him in the training room, and just by looking at him, I think he's really pleased with his outing." Bradley's made just one appearance -- a scoreless one -- and is projected to be the primary closer, although the competition will continue to play out over the final three weeks of spring training.

More News
Our Latest Stories