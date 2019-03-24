Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Wins closer battle

Holland was officially named the Diamondbacks' closer Sunday.

Holland had a very poor camp, showing diminished velocity while allowing five runs in 3.2 innings, so there's no guarantee he keeps the job all year. The Diamondbacks are choosing to look past that, as he's proven himself in the role in the past, recording 189 career saves with a 2.83 ERA. Archie Bradley could still threaten to take the job at some point, but Arizona can keep his arbitration salary down by not allowing him to record many saves.

