Diamondbacks' Gregor Blanco: Fails to provide spark in leadoff role
Blanco went 1-for-5 with three strikeouts in Wednesday's 9-5 loss to the Astros.
With David Peralta (personal) on paternity leave, Blanco entered the starting lineup for the third time in four games, manning the leadoff spot for the latter two contests. He wasn't able to take advantage of the increased at-bats, however, going 1-for-12 with seven strikeouts over those contests. Peralta has since rejoined the Diamondbacks and will reenter the lineup in Thursday's series finale, according to Christian Boutwell of MLB.com, forcing Blanco back into a bench role.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Gregor Blanco: Goes hitless in start•
-
Diamondbacks' Gregor Blanco: Picks up two steals from top of order•
-
Diamondbacks' Gregor Blanco: Homers, scores three runs Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gregor Blanco: Goes 0-for-4 in Friday's win•
-
Diamondbacks' Gregor Blanco: Posts double, triple in Thursday's loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Gregor Blanco: Day off Wednesday•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...