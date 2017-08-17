Blanco went 1-for-5 with three strikeouts in Wednesday's 9-5 loss to the Astros.

With David Peralta (personal) on paternity leave, Blanco entered the starting lineup for the third time in four games, manning the leadoff spot for the latter two contests. He wasn't able to take advantage of the increased at-bats, however, going 1-for-12 with seven strikeouts over those contests. Peralta has since rejoined the Diamondbacks and will reenter the lineup in Thursday's series finale, according to Christian Boutwell of MLB.com, forcing Blanco back into a bench role.