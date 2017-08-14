Blanco went 0-for-2 with a walk and two strikeouts in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Cubs.

Blanco was making only his seventh start since the All-Star break with manager Torey Lovullo opting to give everyday center fielder A.J. Pollock a day off in the series finale. The irregular playing time has just about erased any fantasy value that Blanco held earlier in the season, but thanks to his on-base skills and defensive acumen, he still looks like the top reserve option in the Arizona outfield.