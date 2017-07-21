Diamondbacks' Gregor Blanco: Homers, scores three runs Thursday
Blanco went 2-for-3 with a home run, triple and two RBI in Thursday's 12-2 win over the Reds.
After acquiring J.D. Martinez (hand) via trade from the Tigers earlier in the week, the Diamondbacks had room for one less outfielder on the active roster, but Blanco ended up sticking around over Rey Fuentes, who hit the 10-day disabled list with a thumb contusion. With manager Torey Lovullo giving all three of the Diamondbacks' regular outfielders -- Martinez, A.J. Pollock and David Peralta -- the afternoon off Thursday, Blanco entered the lineup for the first time since the All-Star break and paid out handsome dividends to those that rolled with him in DFS lineups. Since Martinez's hand injury is considered minor, it doesn't look as though Blanco will be in store for an extended opportunity to build on Thursday's performance. Instead, Blanco's main value to the Diamondbacks in the second half will likely come as a pinch hitter or late-inning defensive replacement.
