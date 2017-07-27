Blanco went 2-for-4 with a walk, two stolen bases and a run scored in Wednesday's 10-3 win over the Braves.

The well-oiled Diamondbacks' hitting attack didn't lose any juice with Blanco picking up a rare start in left field, while also serving as the team's leadoff hitter with David Peralta resting. Blanco essentially manufactured the team's first run himself, singling in his first at-bat and stealing second and third before scoring on Jake Lamb's sacrifice fly. Even at 33 years old, Blanco is still a pest on the basepaths, and that skill along with his ability to defend multiple outfield spots capably should make him a dependable reserve and spot starter for the Diamondbacks all season.

