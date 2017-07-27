Diamondbacks' Gregor Blanco: Picks up two steals from top of order
Blanco went 2-for-4 with a walk, two stolen bases and a run scored in Wednesday's 10-3 win over the Braves.
The well-oiled Diamondbacks' hitting attack didn't lose any juice with Blanco picking up a rare start in left field, while also serving as the team's leadoff hitter with David Peralta resting. Blanco essentially manufactured the team's first run himself, singling in his first at-bat and stealing second and third before scoring on Jake Lamb's sacrifice fly. Even at 33 years old, Blanco is still a pest on the basepaths, and that skill along with his ability to defend multiple outfield spots capably should make him a dependable reserve and spot starter for the Diamondbacks all season.
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...