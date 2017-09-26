Blanco went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks, two runs and a stolen base in Monday's 9-2 loss to the Giants.

Blanco filled in for David Peralta in the series opener against his former team with Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo electing to rest most of the team's everyday players after Arizona clinched a playoff spot over the weekend. Much like Peralta, Blanco did his part in reaching base twice, but with Arizona managing only seven hits on the night, the team wasn't able to keep Monday's game competitive. With the playoffs rapidly approaching, Lovullo probably won't want to run Peralta out into the field in each of the Diamondbacks' final five regular-season contests, so Blanco could pick up some additional starts this week.