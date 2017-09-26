Diamondbacks' Gregor Blanco: Scores both runs in losing effort
Blanco went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks, two runs and a stolen base in Monday's 9-2 loss to the Giants.
Blanco filled in for David Peralta in the series opener against his former team with Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo electing to rest most of the team's everyday players after Arizona clinched a playoff spot over the weekend. Much like Peralta, Blanco did his part in reaching base twice, but with Arizona managing only seven hits on the night, the team wasn't able to keep Monday's game competitive. With the playoffs rapidly approaching, Lovullo probably won't want to run Peralta out into the field in each of the Diamondbacks' final five regular-season contests, so Blanco could pick up some additional starts this week.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Gregor Blanco: Reaches three times as leadoff man•
-
Diamondbacks' Gregor Blanco: Shines in leadoff role Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gregor Blanco: Strikes out four times Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gregor Blanco: Fails to provide spark in leadoff role•
-
Diamondbacks' Gregor Blanco: Goes hitless in start•
-
Diamondbacks' Gregor Blanco: Picks up two steals from top of order•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...