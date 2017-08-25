Diamondbacks' Gregor Blanco: Strikes out four times Thursday
Blanco went 1-for-5 with an RBI and four strikeouts in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Mets.
Making contact has never been a major issue for Blanco during his career, but he's whiffing at an uncommonly high rate in August, striking out in 16 of his 40 plate appearances. A.J. Pollock has endured similar woes at the plate in August, so manager Torey Lovullo may continue to look to Blanco or fellow reserve outfielder Rey Fuentes a couple times per week to see if either can spark the offense on days where Pollock is resting.
