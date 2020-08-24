Rondon allowed three runs on two hits while striking out one over one inning in Sunday's 6-1 loss to San Francisco.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo has yet to find the right combination of relievers to handle high-leverage innings or get games to closer Archie Bradley, and that issue reared itself in this series sweep at the hands of the Giants. A day after Matt Grace let a tied game get out of hand in the eighth inning, Rondon let a one-run game escalate with the three-run home run allowed to Alex Dickerson in the seventh inning. It was the seventh time in 12 outings that Rondon has allowed runs, and the one-time setup man has given up 12 runs, four home runs and six walks over 9.1 innings.