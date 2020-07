Rondon allowed two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Rangers.

Rondon and Andrew Chafin before him combined to give up five runs, the fifth time this season Arizona pitching surrendered at least three runs in an inning. Rondon is expected to be part of the setup crew, but in two appearances, he's failed twice in the late innings. He's given up four runs on four hits (one HR) and four walks over one inning.