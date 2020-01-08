Rondon signed a one-year deal with a club option for a second season with the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Rondon is guaranteed $3 million, with $2.5 million of that coming in 2020 and $500,000 as a buyout on the team option. The veteran has 92 career saves to his name but probably profiles best as a setup man heading into his age-32 season. His solid 3.71 ERA in 60.2 innings for the Astros last season came with an unimpressive 4.96 FIP as he saw his strikeout rate plummet from 26.8 percent in 2018 to 18.7 percent in 2019.