Diamondbacks' Hector Rondon: Heads to Arizona
Rondon signed a one-year deal with a club option for a second season with the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Rondon is guaranteed $3 million, with $2.5 million of that coming in 2020 and $500,000 as a buyout on the team option. The veteran has 92 career saves to his name but probably profiles best as a setup man heading into his age-32 season. His solid 3.71 ERA in 60.2 innings for the Astros last season came with an unimpressive 4.96 FIP as he saw his strikeout rate plummet from 26.8 percent in 2018 to 18.7 percent in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Prospects: Top 10 third basemen
Few teams are genuinely hurting for a third baseman, but the position has minor-league talent...
-
Prospects: Top 10 second basemen
With studs at the top and speed throughout, second base remains a hodgepodge in the prospect...