Diamondbacks' Hector Rondon: Not picky about role
Rondon is expected to be the setup reliever for closer Archie Bradley, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Rondon said he's not picky about about having a particular role, but he wants to know what the role is. "If you know your role, it's in your mind that you could throw the seventh or the eighth and you can prepare your body or your mind for that inning," Rondon said. "If you don't know what situation you might come in, every time the phone rings you go, 'Is it me?' and it's hard to prepare." Rondon, 32, has extensive experience in late innings, including logging 92 saves during his seven MLB seasons. RotoWire slots Bradley among a group of closers with low job security, so Rondon could work his way into a prominent role with more fantasy relevance.
