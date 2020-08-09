Rondon allowed one run on one hit while striking out one and recorded his first hold in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Padres.

Rondon entered in the eighth inning with two runs of insurance and gave up one of them on a Fernando Tatis solo home run. The right-handed reliever was signed by the Diamondbacks in the offseason to be part of the setup crew, but Rondon has not delivered in 2020. He's allowed runs in four of six outings, including three home runs over 4.1 innings.