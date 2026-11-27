The Diamondbacks acquired Davis from the Pirates on Friday in exchange for Tim Tawa, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Davis has failed to meet expectations since being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 First-Year Player Draft, slashing just .178/.265/.300 over 283 games in his first four major-league seasons. He has graded out as an above-average defensive catcher each of the last two seasons, per Baseball Savant, and is under team control through 2029. Davis is poised to serve as Arizona's backup catcher behind Gabriel Moreno.