Diamondbacks' Henry Owens: Joins Arizona on minors deal
The Diamondbacks signed Owens to a minor-league contract Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Owens was designated for assignment and subsequently released by the Dodgers in mid-May. The 25-year-old was briefly in Arizona's organization this offseason before ending up in Los Angeles, and should serve as organizational pitching depth for the Diamondbacks.
