Castellanos did not factor in the decision against Miami on Monday, completing 5.1 innings during which he allowed three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four.

Castellanos wasn't dominant in the performance, but he kept Arizona in the game and finished just two outs shy of a quality start. The right-hander gave up only one extra-base hit -- a fourth-inning homer off the bat of Garrett Cooper -- and threw 53 of 78 pitches for strikes. Castellanos will carry a 4.32 ERA into his next start, which is projected to come at home against the Cubs this weekend.