Castellanos arrived at camp Tuesday after being delayed due to visa issues, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Several players around the league faced similar delays. Castellanos didn't wind up missing too many days of workouts, so he should still have time to get up to speed by Opening Day.
