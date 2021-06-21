Castellanos was recalled by the Diamondbacks on Monday.
Castellanos had only just been sent down Thursday. He's made five major-league appearances this season, posting a 3.24 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 8.1 innings of work. Matt Peacock landed on the bereavement list in a corresponding move.
