The Diamondbacks selected Castellanos' contract from Triple-A Reno on Thursday.

With Blake Walston (elbow) headed to the injured list, the Diamondbacks will call upon Castellanos to fill the open spot in their rotation. The 26-year-old right-hander has spent all season with Reno, posting a 4.57 ERA and 1.35 WHIP through 43.1 innings across nine starts. Assuming he slides right into Walston's place in the rotation, Castellanos is lined up to make his season debut Sunday in San Diego.