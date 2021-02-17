Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Wednesday that Castellanos won't be available for the start of spring training due to visa issues, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Along with Castellanos, fellow international players Humberto Mejia and Carlos Navas will also be delayed arrivals to camp while awaiting clearance to travel to North America. Castellanos made his big-league debut with the Astros in 2020, posting a 6.75 ERA in 10.2 innings. Arizona put a claim in for him in January after the Astros placed him on waivers.