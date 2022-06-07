Arizona general manager Mike Hazen said the team is still trying to determine the extent of Castellanos' arm injury, which is being called a right forearm strain, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

At the time Castellanos was placed on the 15-day injured list, the team described the injury as to his elbow, but now it's being called a forearm strain. Arizona's website continues to identify the injury as to the elbow. Either way, it's been nearly a week since the Diamondbacks placed the right-hander on the IL, which is not a positive sign.