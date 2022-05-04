Castellanos (2-1) earned the win Tuesday at Miami after allowing four hits with four strikeouts and zero walks across 5.2 scoreless innings.

Castellanos gave up only two singles through five frames, and he allowed two more singles in the sixth before being pulled with two outs. It was the best start of the season for the 24-year-old, who surrendered five runs over two innings during his previous start. The right-hander has a 4.12 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 12:6 K:BB in 19.2 innings this season and tentatively lines up to to have a rematch with the Marlins on Monday.